New ultra-low-cost airline will start operations in Costa Rica in October

QCOSTARICA – Good news if your plans to travel and can wait a couple of months, with the announcement of a new ultra-low-cost airline starting operations in Costa Rica in October.

Arajet will offer connections from Costa Rica to destinations in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States and Canada.

The airline will start selling tickets on Monday, August 8, with direct flights departing in October.

Víctor Pacheco, founder and CEO of Arajet, explained that the new connection is useful for entrepreneurs looking for business opportunities.

On the other hand, Pacheco pointed out that the opening of a new airline is key to strengthening the sector that was strongly affected by the pandemic.

The company’s goal is to offer rates up to 70% cheaper than the market average.

Arajet is an ultra-low-cost startup airline based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

As of July 2022, the Arajet fleet consists of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 with a capacity of 189 passengers, with one on order and orders for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 200. Destinations include

AraJet planned destinations include the Dominican Republic, the United States, Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, St. Maarten, Curaçao, Mexico, Panama, Aruba, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Peru, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Canada, El Salvador, and Jamaica.

