New vehicular restrictions in effect Wednesday, May 19

QCOSTARICA – In order to reduce the mobility of people and thus the circulation of the virus, the sanitary vehicle restriction will change for the next 12 days, from Wednesday, May 19 and until May 30.

Effective at 5:00 am Wednesday morning, it will be applied for odd and even plates, on alternate days, from 5:00 am to 9:00 am.

This is similar to the measure applied on weekends since last month.

That is to say, that on Wednesday, May 19, only vehicles with odd ending license plates (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) CAN circulate; on Thursday, only vehicles with even ending license plates (0, 2, 4, 6, and 8) CAN circulate

On Friday, odds, on Saturday, evens, on Sunday, odds, and so on.

The well-known exemptions will continue to apply. See the official list of exemptions here.

A new exception to the vehicle restriction for May 19, 20 and 21 will be the transfer to public and private day educational centers. The exceptions to the vehicle restriction will be in force these days and can be consulted on the website presidencia.go.cr/alertas

Businesses may continue to operate on a regular basis between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm

The conditions in the use of public transport, beaches and capacity remain unchanged.