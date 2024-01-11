New York Times includes Costa Rica hiking route among travel destinations in 2024

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica is one of the must-see destinations to visit in 2024, according to the New York Times Travel.

The media selected 52 places that are inspiration to travel this year, among them the “Costa Rica Trail,” the 174-mile hiking route that connects the Caribbean and Pacific coasts.

“Organized into 16 sections, the trail links 25 rural communities and terrain ranging from beaches to cloud forests. The entire trek can take 11 to 16 days, and along the way, travelers passing through indigenous areas can hire members of the Cabécar community as guides. The trail also passes through national parks and sanctuaries that are home to stunning birds such as the resplendent quetzal,” the publication highlights.

The route can be completed in approximately 15 days, on a route that includes natural, cultural and gastronomic attractions; In this way we can help small rural businesses and generate employment for the training of local guides.

Lodgings, restaurants, hostels, supermarkets, taxis, and guides are some of the businesses that benefit directly.

Paris in France, Yamaguchi in Japan, New Zealand by train and Maui in Hawaii are other selected destinations.

You can see the full list here.

