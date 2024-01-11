Thursday 11 January 2024
Costa Rica named “best place to retire in 2024”

The Annual Global Retirement Index by International Living

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica has been named the “best place to retire in 2024” by International Living, a renowned lifestyle magazine, based on a study that evaluates various aspects, from the cost of living and housing to visa availability, climate and medical care.

Why Costa Rica?

The “pura vida” of our country, says International Living, makes it the perfect home. From tropical beaches to an eternally spring-like climate in the Central Valley. We are home to one of the world’s Blue Zones in Nicoya and beyond this natural beauty, the country stands out for its affordability, high-quality healthcare options and a standard of living that integrates seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

Bekah Bottone, International Living’s correspondent in Costa Rica, says we won her heart: “Ticos are very attentive and helpful people. Although you don’t need to speak Spanish to adapt to life in many areas of Costa Rica, speaking the language allows you to integrate with the local culture and people.

Read it for yourself here: https://internationalliving.com/the-best-places-to-retire/#1.-costa-rica-

The Annual Global Retirement Index is the most comprehensive and in-depth survey of its kind, informed by hundreds of opinions and real-life experiences—information compiled by International Living’s trusted sources in the best retirement destinations across the globe.

Next July, Costa Rica will host the International Living Fast Track Conference.

The top ten:

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Portugal
  3. Mexico
  4. Panama
  5. Spain
  6. Ecuador
  7. Greece
  8. Malaysia
  9. France
  10. Colombia

 

 

