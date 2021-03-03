Wednesday 3 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaNicaragua

Nicaragua begins vaccination against covid-19 in people with chronic diseases

by Q24N
7

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua, on Tuesday, March 2,  began to apply the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19 to people with chronic diseases, in the first phase of immunization that will later be extended to other segments.

Photo from El19Digital

“At this stage, we are vaccinating all patients with kidney problems” who are treated in public, private and social security hospitals, Nicaragua’s health minister, Martha Reyes, announced to official media, El19Digital.com.

The second booster dose of the Russian vaccine will be given 21 days after it is given, she explained.

- Advertisement -

Chronic kidney disease is a growing health problem in Nicaragua, like the rest of the Central American countries, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

With this vaccine, “we are being given the opportunity to continue living because covid-19 is extremely dangerous,” said Marco Arauz, 62, the first Nicaraguan to receive the vaccine at the Hospital Cruz Azul in Managua, a hemodialysis center.

Photo from El19Digital

Only the state press had access to the inauguration of the vaccination day, which the government affirms will be “voluntary.”

The Ministry of Health (MINSA) plans to conclude the immunization of patients with kidney problems on March 22, and then vaccinate patients with diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic ailments.

- Advertisement -

Nicaragua is one of 26 countries, so far, to acquire (in Nicaragua’s case donated) the Spuknik V vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The first batch arrived last week, the government said without specifying how many doses were received.

In January, the Ortega Government announced that they would purchase some 3.8 million doses of the Sputnik V.

Nicaragua, with 6.5 million inhabitants, also expects to receive in the next few days 200,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from India and the first 135,000 doses from AstraZeneca, through the COVAX mechanism, created to guarantee an equitable distribution by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to official data, the country has accumulated 6,489 cases of covid-19 and 174 deaths since March 2020, while the Observatorio Ciudadano (OC), a group created by independent doctors, says the number of cases is more likely to be 13,140 and 2,976 deaths.

Nicaragua is the only country in Central America that did not adopt restrictive measures against the coronavirus, and that does not carry out massive tests to measure the progress of the pandemic.

Photo from El19Digital

Minsa reveals vaccination scheme against Covid-19

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health said that the vaccines will only be applied to a population over 18 years of age.

Health Minister Reyes explained, “The vaccine is also not applied to pregnant women, nursing mothers or to people who at the moment may have a fever, an acute infectious disease or a chronic disease in which they are decompensated, there we would have to wait for them to improve from their infectious picture”.

“The vaccine is managed by the Ministry of Health in the vaccine banks that have the necessary conditions for the maintenance of the vaccine. It is transferred to the health units in special refrigerated trucks and here it is kept in a special thermos, from where the vaccine is taken to proceed with the vaccination. Each vial in this presentation has 5 doses,” explained Roberto López, executive president of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS).

Sputnik V vaccine goes through a 25-minute waiting process to thaw before being given. “Once removed from the cold box that maintains a temperature of minus 20 degrees, wait about 25 minutes for it to be liquid, an amber color and that establishes that it can be applied,” said the Minister of Health.

Vaccination schedule

Carlos Sáenz, secretary-general of the Minsa, announced the vaccination schedule against Covid-19.

On Thursday, March 4, patients from the Cruz Azul hospital and the Flor de Sacuanjoche Medical Previsional Clinic in Chinandega will be vaccinated.

On Friday, March 5, it will be activated in the Lenin Fonseca, Military and Comprehensive Health hospitals.

On Saturday, March 6, at the Lenin Fonseca, Militar and Monte España hospitals.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGuatemala receives 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by India
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Guatemala receives 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by India

Q24N - Guatemala on Tuesday received 200,000 doses of the vaccine...
Read more

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - This Semana Santa, if the number of daily new...
Read more

MOST READ

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

National

Vehicle Restrictions for March

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Due to an improvement in the epidemiological situation of the health emergency, starting March 1, the only daytime vehicular restrictions for the...
Politics

There is no money to start the Costa Rican Space Agency

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado assured that the State lacks the money to start the Costa Rican Space Agency (Agencia Espacial Costarricense...
Front Page

Franklin Chang: “Space Agency Doesn’t Have to Be a Bureaucratic Elephant”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The so-called Costa Rican space agency, recently approved by Congress, does not have to be a bureaucratic giant, with a large office...
Health

Contagion rate rises 13.3% in one week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though the number of new cases daily of covid-19 has been "stable" this past week, the contagion or R rate rose to...
Immigration

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Before I get into my opinion of the irresponsible actions of the immigration service and the ICT, good news for tourists who...
Political Economy

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Spain had excluded Costa Rica from the list of risk countries to enter by air for presenting a negative covid-19 test (RT-PCR,...
Trends

The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is one of the world’s most desirable ex-pat locations and a retirement haven in Central America. The country is blessed with an...
National

Costa Rica extends restrictions of its land borders until April 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will extend the restrictions of its land borders until April 1, confirmed Casa Presidencial (Government House) on Thursday. As in the...
Dollar Exchange

Greater demand for dollars in OPCs worries the Central Bank

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Complementary Pension Operators - Operadoras de Pensiones Complementarias (OPC) -  have become, in recent years, increasingly dollar-thirsty participants in the Costa Rican...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.