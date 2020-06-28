Sunday, 28 June 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaNicaraguaRedaqted

Nicaragua lifts blockade of its citizens at Peñas Blancas

Rico
By Rico
24
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) It was at 2:00 pm Saturday when Nicaraguan authorities lifted the blockade to the passage at Peñas Blancas northern border, after denying for some 18 hours the entrance to a group of 120 of its citizens from Panama.

Stuck on the right side of the border, but their country wouldn’t let them in.

The group of Nicaraguans, all citizens and with proper documentation, had traveled from Panama after facing hardships in the canal country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most had been in Panama working when the borders were closed.

Costa Rica’s immigration service and the Ministry of Public Security confirmed the blockade that began this Friday, June 26.

- paying the bills -

The conflict arose after, this Friday, Nicaraguan authorities prevented their entry, remaining stranded at the border crossing, on the Nicaraguan side, because their authorities prevented them from entering after crossing the Costa Rica side of the border.

Michael Soto, Minister of Public Security, confirmed Saturday morning that it was Nicaraguan authorities who was not allowed the group to enter that country. Hours later, Soto himself confirmed the lifting of the blockade. Authorities of the neighboring country did not comment.

“The deployment is on the other side, where the Police set up a cordon so that Nicaraguans do not pass, they do not want to let them in. Our police presence in the area is for the protection of our sovereignty,” explained Soto hours earlier.

Meanwhile, another group of Nicaraguans stranded in Panama, have announced their intention to move to their country by Costa Rica, next Wednesday.

It is about 100 Nicaraguan citizens still in Panama after a failed exit attempt that Panamanian immigration authorities thwarted on Thursday, for immigration reasons, Panamanian media reported.

- paying the bills -

After waiting for some 18 hours stranded at the gates, Nicaraguan authorities open the border to let its citizen in, without any explanation

That group is expected to leave Panama next Wednesday but there is no certainty due to the incident caused by the blockade on the Nicaraguan border.

The concern of Costa Rican authorities is a repeat of Saturday’s experience, that, in addition to blocking the entry people, the vital transit of cargo was also hampered.

The director of Costa Rica’s immigration, Raquel Vargas, explained Saturday that there is a coordinated mechanism with Panama to make the border to border transit between authorities.

According to Vargas, according to this transport protocol, any Nicaraguan from Panama must pay all their transportation expenses and are escorted from border to border.

As to the group still stranded in Panama, they must first place clear with Panama’s immigration authorities before organizing their departure.

Previous articleCoronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ortega regime denies entry to 120 Nicaraguans from Panama

Nicaragua Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A group of Nicaraguans are stranded in no man's land,...
Read more

Nicaragua, which has minimized the pandemic, will assume the presidency of Council of Ministers of Health of the region

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting in July, Nicaragua, through the Ministry of Health (MINSA)...
Read more

MOST READ

Economy

Tourism Sector: “We Need Phase 3”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The tourism sector is requesting phase 3 of the reopening program laid out by the government last month, necessary to give the economy...
Read more
Health

Use of masks in taxi or bus will be mandatory on June 27

Q Costa Rica -
(Q COSTA RICA) The use of a mask or shield will be mandatory starting Saturday, June 27, with the intent of decreasing the transmission...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 152 new cases; phase 3 reopening starts today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While the number of new cases daily continues with numbers, gone are the days not long ago when cases where the low two...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: another record,169 new cases on Thursday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) We have definitely left double-digit numbers behind in the daily COVID-19 case update. This Thursday, June 25, the Ministry of Health reported 169...
Coronavirus

Some Experts Say Face Shields Better Than Masks for Coronavirus Protection

Q Costa Rica -
(AARP) By now we know we should be wearing face masks to protect others from potentially deadly infection when we leave the house. But...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA