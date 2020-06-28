Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve updated the list of which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not.

This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) up to June 27.

Aeroméxico: Suspended operations until further notice.

Air Canada: Resumes operations on September 1 to Toronto.

Air France: Rescue flight from Paris on July 9. Rescue flight to Paris on July 11.

Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: Suspended operation until further notice.

Albatros Airlines: Suspended operations until further notice.

American Airlines: Suspended operation until further notice.

Avianca: Waiting for information from the airline.

British Airways: Waiting for information from the airline.

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: Suspended operation until further notice.

Delta Airlines: Suspended operation until further notice.

Edelweiss: Suspended operation until further notice.

Iberia: Suspended operation until further notice.

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: Suspended operation until further notice.

KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.

Latam: Waiting for information from the airline.

Lufthansa: Waiting for information from the airline.

Sansa: Waiting for information from the airline.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Flights to/from Florida on July 1 and 8.

United: Flight to/from Houston on June 29.

Volaris: Suspended operations until further notice.

West Jet: Suspended operations until further notice.

Wingo: Waiting for information from the airline.

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant update of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines.

Freight operations maintain their normal itineraries.

- paying the bills -

On Friday, the government of Costa Rica announced that the country’s airports – the Juan Santamaria and Daniel Oduber in Liberia (LIR), as the small Pavas airport (SYQ) would reopen to permit the arrival of international tourists starting August 1, 2020.

- paying the bills -