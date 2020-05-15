Nicaraguan Army takes measures to face the Covid-19 pandemic

(TODAY NICARAGUA) While the Daniel Ortega regime urges its supporters (fanatics) to normality amid the pandemic of the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Nicaraguan Army prepares and calls its members and the population to abide by the preventive measures made by the national and international health organizations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Through a video that was broadcast on its YouTube channel, Ejercito TV, the military institution calls on the importance of constant handwashing with soap and water for more than 20 seconds, social distancing, the use of masks, the protocol when sneezing or coughing and surface cleaning.

“Avoid close contact with people, especially in public places and confined spaces. If possible, keep a distance of 1.5 meters between yourself and others,” the video explains.

This measure has not been promoted by the Ortega regime, despite being one of the key actions to prevent the spread of the virus and the disease, which has already left, according to the Ministry of Health (Minsa) count, 25 cases of Covid -19 and eight deceased.

Instead, the Ortega regime has promoted mass political and recreational activities, allowing sporting events and agglomeration among its supporters.

Since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was reported, the Ortega regime has not implemented concrete measures to prevent outbreaks in the country, which are already being registered according to complaints made by relatives of patients and specialists in the subject. Including unofficial reports of medical health personnel who have been infected by the lack of protective equipment.

La Prensa, the last remaining independent print newspapers in Nicaragua, reports that it has learned that the Nicaraguan Army for weeks has been preparing its Military Medical Corps, the Civil Defense, the Humanitarian Rescue Unit, although there is no official confirmation from the institution, to respond to the Covid-19 threat.

A video of the facilities of the military field hospital (hospital militar de campaña), the “Dr. Oscar Danilo Rosales Argüello” and other similar facilities are being prepared in the country, in total six, circulates on social networks.

