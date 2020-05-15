Friday, 15 May 2020
HealthNews

First woman dies in Costa Rica from covid-19; 9th Fatality

The woman, a resident of Alajuela had underlying conditions, lymphoma and high blood pressure

Rico
By Rico
43
Modified date:

A resident of Alajuela, 58, is the ninth fatality since March 6, when the first case was detected in the country and the first woman to die as a result of covid-19.

The confirmation was made by the Ministry of Health.

The woman, was diagnosed with covid-19 on April 23 and was admitted on April 25 to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Mexico, in San Jose, had other risky conditions, suffered from a type of cancer known as lymphoma, as well as high blood pressure.

Until now, the eight victims of the covid-19 had been all men, between 45 and 87. Only the youngest of them had no risk factors.

- paying the bills -

This is the third death in less than a week; Four deaths occurred in April, and two in March.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleNicaraguan Army takes measures to face the Covid-19 pandemic
Next articleTruckers in transit will move in police convoys
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the infected

Coronavirus Rico -
It's been 70 days since the first case of coronavirus was...
Read more

Express burials in Nicaragua cast doubt on death toll with covid-19

Front Page Rico -
Róger Ordóñez was hospitalized for respiratory problems last week. When his...
Read more

MOST READ

Guanacaste

Costa Rican police detained by the Nicaraguan army.

Q Costa Rica -
Two officers from the National Police Academy who were serving on the northern border in the face of the emergency by COVID-19 were detained...
Read more
QBriefly

Nicaraguan trucker who collapsed at the border tested positive for covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
The Nicaraguan trucker who passed out after crossing to the Costa Rica side of the Peñas Blancas border tested positive for Covid-19 The Ministry of...
Nicaragua

The mystery of sudden deaths on the streets of Nicaragua

Q24N -
The alarm started on April 7, when a 55-year-old man died of a heart attack while sleeping in a section of the Roberto Huembes...
El Salvador

El Salvador Begins More Restrictive Lockdown

Q Costa Rica -
El Salvador began a more restrictive lockdown Thursday, May 7, to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, with an emphasis on the densely populated...
National

Restriction for vehicles and shops this Sunday, May 10

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) What will be the sanitary vehicle restriction that applies this Sunday, May 10? Since May 1, the Ministry of Health allowed the minimal...
Coronavirus

Future Air Travel: Four-Hour Process, Self Check-In, Disinfection, Immunity Passes

Q24N -
Once airports and borders open again and people are able to fly freely — a process already in play as airports of all sizes...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA