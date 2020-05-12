Nicaraguan trucker who collapsed at the border tested positive for covid-19

The Nicaraguan trucker who passed out after crossing to the Costa Rica side of the Peñas Blancas border tested positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday.

“The trucker who passed out yesterday, who had suspected that it was Covid-19, was indeed diagnosed as Covid-19 positive and is currently being treated,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas during Monday’s press conference.

Costa Rica is requiring all truckers to be tested for Covid-19 prior to entry into the country, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed publicly, left his rig on the Nicaraguan side of the border, presumably knowing he would receive immediate medical attention, something that is non-existent in his country when it comes to the coronavirus.

La Prensa in Nicaragua says that the Ortega regime has not reported on the coronavirus in Nicaragua for six days, keeping the number of confirmed cases at 16 and deaths at 5.

