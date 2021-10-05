No fans at the Costa Rica-El Salvador game at the National Stadium

QCOSTARICA – Just when fans were allowed to return to the stadium, the Sunday, October 10 elimination game between Costa Rica and El Salvador, at the National Stadium, will be played without fans.

The reason? On September 28, Karla Alemán, Minister of Sports, had announced that they would allow up to 5,000 fans in the La Sabana stadium, a continuation of the Pilot Plan in September that allowed 3,000 fans for La Seleccion (national team) games against Mexico and Jamaica.

- Advertisement -

However, for the October games, the Minister insisted that only fans with both doses of the covid-19 vaccine, with the corresponding certificate, would be admitted

However, after days of analysis, certifying the documents before the Ministry of Health takes 10 to 15 business days and the process makes it difficult for fans to enter.

“For a matter of responsibility, we have decided that we cannot force people to carry a certificate. When we have a verification system that people have access to at hand, we will go with that process, but within six days, it is impossible,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, president of FedeFútbol, Costa Rica’s soccer association.

The National Stadium is one of the places with the respective sanitary permits that keep the best conditions for a pilot plan with high levels of biosafety, since the property has a very high capacity, its facilities are modern, accessible, and has multiple points of ingress and egress.

Related