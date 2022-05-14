OAS demands Nicaragua to return confiscated facilities

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) demanded this Friday that the Nicaraguan authorities return the offices confiscated at the end of April by order of the Government of Daniel Ortega.

The resolution, which was approved with 29 votes in favor, 3 abstentions and two absences, requires Nicaragua to assume responsibility for “all breaches of its international legal obligations.”

The text finally had to be put to the vote, despite the willingness of the delegations of Canada and Antigua and Barbuda, two of its promoters, to have it approved by acclamation.

The representative of El Salvador, Agustín Vásquez, stated that he was not willing for the resolution to be approved by consensus and requested that it be put to the vote.

Finally, none of the delegations voted against and only those of El Salvador, Honduras and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines abstained. In addition, the representatives of Bolivia and Nicaragua were absent during the vote.

The text was proposed by Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Grenada and Uruguay.

In it, the OAS countries “strongly condemn the illegal entry into the facilities of the Organization of American States and the seizure of its assets in Managua.”

They also ask to monitor the situation and “consider other actions that may be necessary.”

The occupation of the OAS offices in Managua had already been criticized by all members of the organization and some representatives -such as the United States or Canada- called for greater forcefulness on the part of the organization.

The Secretary General himself, Luis Almagro, described the seizure of the offices as “an affront to all of Latin America”, which according to the local authorities will be destined to house a “museum of infamy”, as announced by the Ortega government.

Nicaragua formalized the expropriation of the building that the OAS occupied in Managua at the end of April, one day after it declared that property to be of public utility, after announcing the expulsion of the organization from that country.

Nicaragua had reported days before its decision to withdraw the credentials of its representatives to the OAS, as well as the closure of the offices of that body in the capital, ratifying its “invariable decision” to leave the organization.

