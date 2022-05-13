Labor: Companies can maintain mandatory use of the mask if they wish

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social (MTSS) – Ministry of Labor – indicated that companies can maintain the mandatory use of the mask for their employees.

The MTSS affirms that the executive decree of the Government that eliminates the mandatory nature of the face mask is not binding for work centers.

In a statement, the MTSS specified that it is the responsibility of employers to ensure respect and compliance with safety, hygiene and health measures for workers.

According to Labor, employees who refuse to follow prevention measures may be exposed to disciplinary sanctions. Even dismissal without employer responsibility.

In the survey of different businesses visited on Wednesday and Thursday, masks were worn by employees in all major retailers and offices, while it was mostly not in smaller businesses. As to customers, the number of people not wearing masks inside stores had increased from the day earlier, the first day of the publication of the non-compulsory use of the mask.

