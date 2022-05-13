Friday 13 May 2022
type here...
Search

Labor: Companies can maintain mandatory use of the mask if they wish

HQBusinessLabor
By Q Costa Rica
Image for illustrative purposes
Paying the bills

Latest

Labor: Companies can maintain mandatory use of the mask if they wish

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad...
Read more

Natalia Díaz: President never said he was going to eliminate compulsory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - In a "no he didn't say that"...
Read more

Recope refuses to propose an adjustment amount for fuels

QCOSTARICA - As is custom every second Friday of...
Read more

Minister of Health asks “to responsibly exercise the right to use a mask”

QCOSTARICA - After three days of silence about the...
Read more

Mandatory vaccination against covid-19 stands while Commision studies new information

QCOSTARICA - Unanimously, the members of the Comisión Nacional...
Read more

Once again we are promised a restructuring of the MOPT

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, the new minister of the...
Read more

Constitutional Court receives first appeal on elimination of use of mask

QCOSTARICA - As a trend, Costa Ricans love to...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢669.51 Buy

¢677.29 small> Sell

13 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social (MTSS) – Ministry of Labor – indicated that companies can maintain the mandatory use of the mask for their employees.

Image for illustrative purposes

The MTSS affirms that the executive decree of the Government that eliminates the mandatory nature of the face mask is not binding for work centers.

In a statement, the MTSS specified that it is the responsibility of employers to ensure respect and compliance with safety, hygiene and health measures for workers.

- Advertisement -

According to Labor, employees who refuse to follow prevention measures may be exposed to disciplinary sanctions. Even dismissal without employer responsibility.

In the survey of different businesses visited on Wednesday and Thursday, masks were worn by employees in all major retailers and offices, while it was mostly not in smaller businesses. As to customers, the number of people not wearing masks inside stores had increased from the day earlier, the first day of the publication of the non-compulsory use of the mask.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNatalia Díaz: President never said he was going to eliminate compulsory vaccination
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Minister of Health asks “to responsibly exercise the right to use a mask”

QCOSTARICA - After three days of silence about the decree that...
Read more

Dozens of countries have already eliminated the use of the mask

RICO's DIGEST - The decision of the new Government to eliminate...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Once again we are promised a restructuring of the MOPT

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, the new minister of the...
Entertainment

Minnie Driver talks about her frustrated trip to Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Minnie Driver, actress and singer, spoke...
Paying the bills