OAS to Observe Municipal Elections in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) – Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) in Spanish – Luis Almagro, and the Permanent Representative of Costa Rica, Alejandra Solano, officially sealed the agreement regarding privileges and immunities for the deployment of an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) for the 2024 municipal elections to take place on February 4 in Costa Rica.

During the ceremony held at OAS headquarters in Washington DC on Wednesday, Ambassador Solano highlighted that the region is “at a transcendental moment where it is necessary to increase electoral collaboration and strengthen the commitment of member states to transparency and citizen participation.”

In addition, she said the OAS “has witnessed our dedication to democratic principles. We will continue to work together to ensure that in the municipal elections, we can demonstrate that we are an example of participatory, inclusive, and fair democracy and that it is a symbol of our firm will to move towards a more democratic and more prosperous future for everyone in the Americas.”

Meanwhile, Secretary General Almagro expressed gratitude for “the renewed confidence of the Supreme Election Tribunal in the technical work developed by our observation teams,” and recalled that when the OAS “deployed its first Mission in 1962 for the elections, curiously also held on 4 February, that was the beginning of a long and fruitful path that this General Secretariat has taken.”

Since that date, he added, “the missions have evolved and become professional exercises that support member states in their continuous effort to strengthen and update their electoral systems.”

The Mission will be composed of international specialists who will analyze aspects related to electoral organization and technology, political-electoral financing, women’s political participation and electoral justice.

From OAS news release

