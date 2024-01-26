DO NOT consume or use water for food preparation in 13 districts of the Central Vall

QCOSTARICA — On Thursday, January 25, it was reported that the water in 13 districts of 3 cantons in the Central Valley has been found to contain hydrocarbons.

The water and sewer utility, the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), advised residents to refrain from consuming or using water to prepare food and for personal hygiene; after confirming, through laboratory studies, the low-level presence of hydrocarbons.

In Tibás it is the central district, Anselmo Llorente, San Juan, Cinco Esquinas, Colima, León XIII.

In the canton of Moravia, the affected district is Saint Vincent. Additionally, in Goicoechea the towns of Calle Blancos, Guadalupe and San Francisco.

In San José, the districts of Uruca, Merced, Carmen and also in Montes de Oca (San Pedro).

In addition, the Ministry of Health issued a health order to the AyA in which they ask it to provide drinking water in quality and quantity that meets adequate conditions for consumption.

AyA authorities must also present the sampling schedule to the Goicoechea Health Governing Area Directorate, which must include daily reports on the condition of the water.

The order requests an exhaustive and immediate investigation of the origin of the contamination detected and the implementation of all necessary remedial actions to eliminate the presence of these hydrocarbons.

Thursday night, the AyA announced that it will be carrying out a second flushing of the aqueduct that serves some districts affected, as part of the care protocol, with the aim of eliminating any waste from the substance detected in laboratory analysis.

According to the AyA press office, the water supply cut affects 107,000 people, who will not have service until approximately 10 am or later this Friday.

Earlier this week, the local television news exposed the problem with reports of residents smelling and tasting gasoline in their tap water in the area of Goicoechea. In some cases, residents complained of nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing, symptoms of consuming water contaminated with hydrocarbons

Although at first it was downplayed by the AyA, continued reports prompted authorities to take action. Thursday afternoon the AYA confirmed that after 8 samples were taken, the laboratory results were positive for hydrocarbons.

Health authorities have issued the following recommendations: Do not consume tap water.

Do not use the water to prepare food or drinks.

Do not use the water to bathe, nor have direct contact with the skin.

Do not give tap water to your pets. If you suspect you have ingested polluted water, authorities recommend that you seek medical attention. Some potential symptoms are: Sore throat

Skin irritation

Stomach problems such as heartburn

Nausea

Vomiting

Difficulty breathing

The Ministry of Health reiterated that water must be "colorless, odorless, and tasteless".

