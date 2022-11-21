“Oee-oee ticos, ticos”: Let the party begin!

QCOSTARICA – “Oee-oee ticos, ticos”: The national cry of all Ticos sounded at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The ceremony included a recall of the different songs of the World Cups, at one point, played were short verses of songs from each team, and the “Oee oee oee oee, ticos, ticos” was heard all over the planet.

Following the inauguration, Qatar’s national team took to the field for the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, losing 0-2 to Ecuador.

It was the first loss by a World Cup host on their debut in 92 years.

The embarrassment was too much for some Qatar fans, as they abandoned their team at the end of the first 45 minutes. At the beginning of the second half, various areas of the stands looked quite empty, despite the fact that in the first half the seats had been packed.

On social networks, some have shown their discomfort at offering a World Cup to a country where soccer is not a traditional sport.

The area that most evidenced the exodus of the fans, at half time, behind the net, “a red tide” filled that sector, some 70% of the fans disappeared by the start of the second half. The same, on the other side of the stadium, above the Ecuadorian stands, the empty seats became noticeable.

ALL the World Cup debuts

Until 2022, the host teams have had a record 16 wins and six ties.

England was the first host not to win, in 1966 drew goalless with Uruguay. The same result was four years later between Mexico and the Soviet Union

1930: Uruguay 1-0 Peru 1934 Italy 7-1 United States 1938 France 3-1 Belgium 1950 Brazil 4-0 Mexico 1954 Switzerland 2-1 Italy 1958 Sweden 3-0 Mexico 1962 Chile 3-1 Switzerland 1966 England 0-0 Uruguay 1970 Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union 1974 Germany 1-0 Chile 1978 Argentina 2-1 Hungary 1982 Spain 1-1 Honduras 1986 Mexico 2-1 Belgium 1990 Italy 1-0 Austria 1994 United States 1-1 Switzerland 1998 France 3-0 South Africa 2002 South Korea 2-0 Poland 2002 Japan 2-2 Belgium 2006 Germany 4-2 Costa Rica 2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico 2014 Brazil 3-1 Croatia 2018 Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia 2022 Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

