Monday 21 November 2022
"Oee-oee ticos, ticos": Let the party begin!

"Oee-oee ticos, ticos": The national cry of all Ticos sounded at the inauguration

QCOSTARICA – “Oee-oee ticos, ticos”: The national cry of all Ticos sounded at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The ceremony included a recall of the different songs of the World Cups, at one point, played were short verses of songs from each team, and the “Oee oee oee oee, ticos, ticos” was heard all over the planet.

Following the inauguration, Qatar’s national team took to the field for the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, losing 0-2 to Ecuador.

It was the first loss by a World Cup host on their debut in 92 years.

The embarrassment was too much for some Qatar fans, as they abandoned their team at the end of the first 45 minutes. At the beginning of the second half, various areas of the stands looked quite empty, despite the fact that in the first half the seats had been packed.

At the beginning of the opening game there were 60,000 people in the stadium, at the half time half

On social networks, some have shown their discomfort at offering a World Cup to a country where soccer is not a traditional sport.

The area that most evidenced the exodus of the fans, at half time, behind the net, “a red tide” filled that sector, some 70% of the fans disappeared by the start of the second half. The same, on the other side of the stadium, above the Ecuadorian stands, the empty seats became noticeable.

Image from Instagram natyrodriguezcr
ALL the World Cup debuts

Until 2022, the host teams have had a record 16 wins and six ties.

England was the first host not to win, in 1966 drew goalless with Uruguay. The same result was four years later between Mexico and the Soviet Union

  1. 1930: Uruguay 1-0 Peru
  2. 1934 Italy 7-1 United States
  3. 1938 France 3-1 Belgium
  4. 1950 Brazil 4-0 Mexico
  5. 1954 Switzerland 2-1 Italy
  6. 1958 Sweden 3-0 Mexico
  7. 1962 Chile 3-1 Switzerland
  8. 1966 England 0-0 Uruguay
  9. 1970 Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union
  10. 1974 Germany 1-0 Chile
  11. 1978 Argentina 2-1 Hungary
  12. 1982 Spain 1-1 Honduras
  13. 1986 Mexico 2-1 Belgium
  14. 1990 Italy 1-0 Austria
  15. 1994 United States 1-1 Switzerland
  16. 1998 France 3-0 South Africa
  17. 2002 South Korea 2-0 Poland
  18. 2002 Japan 2-2 Belgium
  19. 2006 Germany 4-2 Costa Rica
  20. 2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico
  21. 2014 Brazil 3-1 Croatia
  22. 2018 Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
  23. 2022 Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
