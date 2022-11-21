Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA – During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised cabinet sessions would be broadcast live, as part of his ‘transparency’ pledge to governing if elected.

Sunday night, in a video broadcast on the public television channel and on social networks, the President said he was wrong, that he will not fulfill his campaign promise, and that his duty as president is to protect the interests of Costa Rica.

Cadena Nacional. Decisión sobre transmisión de Consejo de Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/E7pFhJEv5c — Casa Presidencial 🇨🇷 (@presidenciacr) November 21, 2022

- Advertisement -

In the video, he asked Costa Ricans for understanding because, like a family, there are issues that are discussed in private.

“I was wrong and I am not going to lie to you or deceive you. I remember that, in one of the debates, my opponent told me that the sessions of the Governing Council (cabinet) should not be public. Now, I have to say that this is the only thing I believe in that I will end up agreeing with him,” Chaves said.

“The discussion should not be public so as not to limit the expression and discussion of ideas in an intense but constructive way. This is like a family: you sit with your relatives, your wife, husband at the kitchen table and discuss things that have to do with your children, behavior, the uncle or aunt who does things that annoy the family; well, those things are not discussed in front of the whole world,” he added.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related