Thursday 31 December 2020
OJO! Vehicle Restrictions Start at 7:00 pm Tonight, December 31

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The vehicular restrictions start at 7:00 pm tonight, Thursday, December 31, and are in effect until 5:00 am Friday, January 1.

In addition, for Thursday daytime, vehicles with plates ending in 7 and 8 are prohibited from circulating.

For Friday (January 1), Saturday (January 2), and Sunday (January 3), the complete vehicular restrictions start at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am next day total vehicular restrictions are in effect.

In addition, for Friday daytime, vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 are prohibited from circulating.

On Monday, January 4, we go back to the 10:00 weekdays and 9:00 pm on weekends.

The restrictions are countrywide. The fine for violating the restrictions is ¢107,000 colones plus costs.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

