Thursday 31 December 2020
type here...
HealthRedaqtedVaccine

Second batch with 11,700 vaccines against covid-19 reaches Costa Rican soil

by Rico
6

QCOSTARICA – The second batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed on Wednesday night, December 30, at the Juan Santamaría airport, with a total of 11,700 doses of the drug developed by Pfizer / BioNTech.

The flight, carried out by DHL Aero Expreso, left Belgium, made a stopover in Miami, USA and then arrived on Costa Rican soil at 9:25 pm.

The vaccines were transferred to the facilities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social(CCSS), where they will be stored, while they are distributed to health facilities.

- Advertisement -

All immunizations came packed in three boxes, kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.

These new doses will allow 5,850 people to be vaccinated, who will receive two injections 21 days between each one. Afterward, it may take 15 days for the immune system to raise its defenses.

Last Wednesday, December 23, the first shipment of 9,750 covid-19 vaccines were received, through another DHL Aero Expreso flight, also from Belgium.

- Advertisement -

During January, 33,150 doses of vaccines will be received per week and, as of February, the supply will grow even more.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCeaco Director: Many took “vacations” from the pandemic and we will pay the bill in January
Next articleOJO! Vehicle Restrictions Start at 7:00 pm Tonight, December 31
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ceaco Director: Many took “vacations” from the pandemic and we will pay the bill in January

QCOSTARICA - The true impact of the December holidays and social...
Read more

Canada will require a negative COVID-19 test before arrival

Q TRAVEL (CBC.ca) Air passengers entering Canada will soon need to...
Read more

MOST READ

Ceaco Director: Many took “vacations” from the pandemic and we will pay the bill in January

Business

Goodbye To “La Hora Tica”?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A group of citizens presented a bill that seeks to sanction the so-called “la hora tica” - the habitual tardiness of Costa...
Business

McDonald’s celebrates 50th in Costa Rica!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a series of promotions and activities to share with its followers, McDonald’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Costa Rica. On Monday,...
Panama

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to attend Covid-19 crisis, despite warnings from the U.S.

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – A group of 220 Cuban health workers arrived in Panama, despite calls from the United States not to hire them. The U.S....
Reports

How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages (Photos)

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS - Throughout history, humans have developed and rolled out vaccines against deadly diseases, from influenza to polio. COVID-19 has killed more than 1.7 million...
Redaqted

Constitutional Court: detained can remain a maximum of 72 hours in OIJ cells

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The magistrates of the Constitutional Court reiterated this Tuesday that detainees can only stay a maximum of 72 hours (three days) in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.