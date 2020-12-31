Second batch with 11,700 vaccines against covid-19 reaches Costa Rican soil

QCOSTARICA – The second batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed on Wednesday night, December 30, at the Juan Santamaría airport, with a total of 11,700 doses of the drug developed by Pfizer / BioNTech.

The flight, carried out by DHL Aero Expreso, left Belgium, made a stopover in Miami, USA and then arrived on Costa Rican soil at 9:25 pm.

The vaccines were transferred to the facilities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social(CCSS), where they will be stored, while they are distributed to health facilities.

All immunizations came packed in three boxes, kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.

These new doses will allow 5,850 people to be vaccinated, who will receive two injections 21 days between each one. Afterward, it may take 15 days for the immune system to raise its defenses.

¡11 700 vacunas más! A las 9:25 pm llegó el 2do lote de vacunas contra la COVID-19 de Pfizer/BioNTech. Como planeado, hemos comenzado a vacunar a grupos prioritarios. Ya son 5 hospitales de @CCSSdeCostaRica que han iniciado el proceso. ¡Seguimos! 🇨🇷 @CNECostaRica @msaludcr pic.twitter.com/ksBYaHcOpO — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) December 31, 2020

Last Wednesday, December 23, the first shipment of 9,750 covid-19 vaccines were received, through another DHL Aero Expreso flight, also from Belgium.

During January, 33,150 doses of vaccines will be received per week and, as of February, the supply will grow even more.