On Monday the vehicle restriction will change, again

QCOSTARICA – In times of pandemic, things change constantly, especially when it is necessary to tighten the belt to reduce the contagion of covid-19.

The vehicle restriction is one of the strategies that the Ministry of Health defends tooth and nail because it ensures that it helps to lower mobility and with this the reduction of infections.

During the last few weeks, the measure has been alternating between odds and evens, one day only vehicles with license plates ending in an odd number can circulate, the next day vehicles with plates ending in an even number.

For this Sunda, June 13, for example, only vehicles with plates ending in an even number can circulate.

However, starting tomorrow, Monday, June 14, everything will change, so you have to be very careful not “jalar una torta”, Spanish not to screw up.

From Monday to Friday this week and next, the restriction daily restriction will be based on the last digits that cannot circulate:

Monday, June 14 and June 21, vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 are restricted from circulating

Tuesday, June 15 and June 22, vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4 are restricted from circulating

Wednesday, June 16 and June 23, vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 are restricted from circulating

Thursday, June 17 and June 234, vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8 are restricted from circulating

Friday, June 18 and June 25, vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 are restricted from circulating

Staring Saturday, June 19 and until Sunday, July 11, we go back to odds and evens that can circulate.

Without fail, the well-known exemptions continue to apply.

The vehicular restrictions are countrywide and the “if you can and cannot drive today” applies only to daytime restrictions (from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm) and that the nighttime restrictions (9:00 pm to 5:00 am) applies to ALL vehicles, save for the exempted.

For the latest official information on the driving restrictions and exemptions visit presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

For violating the sanitary vehicular restrictions the fine is a cool ¢110,000 colones for each case. That is, if you get stopped say in San Jose and Puntarenas on the same day, you will have the privilege of contributing to the government coffers two fines or ¢220,000 colones.

At the Q will post a reminder, every day, of the restrictions.