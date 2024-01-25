Once peaceful Costa Rica considers implementing El Salvador’s response to surging violent crime

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica, previously recognized for its laid-back approach to eco-tourism, is currently facing an alarming upsurge in violence. This situation has prompted the government of Rodrigo Chaves to adopt measures similar to those implemented by neighboring El Salvador, which took strict actions to tackle its internal crime problems.

To cut a homicide rate that has soared 40% in the last year alone, the government has introduced tough new legislation to combat crime, dubbing El Salvador a “reference” point.

“Chaves is planning a crackdown… He’s a security hardliner pushing for a course correction,” said Chris Dalby, director of the World of Crime think tank.

“‘Mano dura’ (firm hand) talk plays well,” added Dalby.

Chaves’ ideas include increasing jail sentences for minors to the adult maximum of 50 years, allowing extraditions, and extending the use of preventive detention (remand), making it easier to hold suspects with limited evidence.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures,” Chaves said last November.

Costa Rica’s reputation as a peaceful nation is being undermined due to the growing expansion oof drug cartel activity in the country.

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele implemented a sweeping crackdown, that includes the suspension of constitutional rights, which among other things allows police to indefinitely detain suspected gang members without the right to a lawyer.

While the measure has elicited strong condemnation by human rights campaigners, it has had a significant impact on crime and has become a beacon for regional politicians battling gangs, from Chile to Ecuador.

While Chaves insists he doesn’t want to become exactly like Bukele, his plan is still a radical shift for Costa Rica, which has traditionally taken a gentler approach to crime prevention.

Many in the opposition-controlled legislature publicly still adhere to the gentler approach, but even there, whispers of support for tougher policies are growing, fueled by fears for the country’s US$2 billion tourism sector.

In 2023, Costa Rica experienced a significant increase in its murder rate, reaching 17.2 per 100,000 individuals, compared to 11.7 in 2018. Conversely, in El Salvador, the rate drastically decreased to 2.4, after previously holding the unfortunate title of having the highest murder rate globally less than ten years ago.

During the initial weeks of 2024, Costa Rica has experienced an ongoing occurrence of violent crime, with two police officials tragically losing their lives within the past two weeks.

However, progress may not occur rapidly in the slow-moving political environment of Costa Rica, as Chaves’ proposed legislation is currently stuck in the legislative process. Detractors from the opposition argue that the bill is detrimental to Costa Rican interests and displays authoritarian tendencies.

“We live in a democracy. We’re not El Salvador or any of those countries that violate individual rights,” said legislator Gloria Navas, who heads the legislative committee on Security and Drug Trafficking.

For Chaves’ bill to become law, it needs the approval of 29 of the 57 legislators, of which his party has only nine seats.

Another obstacle faced by the Chaves government is the fact that Costa Rica has less experience in dealing with drug traffickers compared to its neighboring countries. This is due to the country’s decision to eliminate its military forces more than 70 years ago, choosing instead to focus on implementing progressive social welfare policies.

