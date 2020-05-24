Saturday, 23 May 2020
National

One month grace for Riteve inspection for May and June

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Vehicle owners whose vehicular inspection (Riteve) comes up in May or June will have a one-month grace period.

That is, for vehicles with license plates ending in 5 they can drive without being sanctioned to the end of June and plates ending in 6 to the end of July.

The measure is part of the strategies taken by the Ministry of Transport and the Road Safety Council to provide assistance to Riteve stations, in the face of the threat of the spread of the Coronavirus.

“It is important to remember that we have been taking these types of actions since the start of the pandemic. In the case of Riteve, a grace period had already been granted to the owners of the vehicles that had to attend the review in April,” explained, Rodolfo Méndez, Minister of Transport.

This decree does not cover those vehicles who were to have been inspected in March and previous months.

Vehicles are required to be inspected at least once a year (taxis twice, for example) and based on the last digit of the license place, ie 1 is for January to 0 for October.

Not having the current vehicle inspection is subject to a fine if caught.

To have your vehicle inspected, an appointment is necessary and can be made online at https://www.rtv.co.cr/obtener-cita/ or by phone at 905 788 0000. A text message will confirm your appointment.

On the day of the inspection, important to arrive a few minutes early and you must present your current driver’s license, title deed and identification.

Pets and weapons are not allowed in the inspection line.

Due to the pandemic, only the driver of the vehicle can be in the inspection line and remain in the vehicle at all times.

 

 

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

