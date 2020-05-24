Saturday, 23 May 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Seven new cases for a total of 918

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday seven new cases of Coronavirus, for a total of 918 since the first case was reported on March 6.

These are 425 women and 493 men, of whom 757 are Costa Rican and 161 foreigners, with an age range of three months to 87 years.

By age, there are 860 adults (of whom 49 are seniors) and 58 minors.

- paying the bills -

There are 607 people who have recovered, fifteen are hospitalized, of which four are in intensive care.

The number of active cases is 301.

The number of deaths remains at 10.

For all of the latest numbers click here.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleTourist cars will have automatic extension until July 17
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases increase by 6, now 903

Coronavirus Rico -
As of May 21, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported,...
Read more

Fundación Arias denounces ‘genocide’ in Nicaragua for mismanagement of the coronavirus

Front Page Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Fundación Arias para la Paz y el Progreso Humano...
Read more

MOST READ

Business

Court confirms sanction against Scotiabank in Costa Rica for breaching anti-money laundering rule

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Administrative Court (Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo) upheld the sanction imposed on Scotiabank, by the General Superintendence of Financial Entities (Sugef), for failing to...
Read more
Reports

How Communists Are Exploiting the Coronavirus Pandemic to Create Their “Paradise”

Q Costa Rica -
(Panampost.com) “The crisis has matured! Indecisiveness is a crime! The revolution must be now, and power taken; otherwise, all will be lost!” Vladimir Ilyich...
Coronavirus

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Survival Calculator

Rico -
New Survival Rate Calculator to help you better understand the risks of existing and pre-existing conditions. This calculator estimates your risk of infection and mortality...
Coronavirus

Chinese Scientists Believe New Drug Can Stop Pandemic ‘Without Vaccine’

Q Costa Rica -
Beijing, China: A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt. The outbreak...
Expat Focus

“Are you an idiot?” my father asked me.

Randy Berg -
It was shortly after 9/11 and the bombing of the Twin Towers nearly 20 years ago.  My wife and I had made the decision...
Cine (Movies)

Costa Rican arthouse cinema reopened its doors and is bringing back customers

Q Costa Rica -
(Screendaily) Owners of the first arthouse cinema to reopen in Costa Rica say they have been encouraged by the response from audiences as they...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA