Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Seven new cases for a total of 918

The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday seven new cases of Coronavirus, for a total of 918 since the first case was reported on March 6.

These are 425 women and 493 men, of whom 757 are Costa Rican and 161 foreigners, with an age range of three months to 87 years.

By age, there are 860 adults (of whom 49 are seniors) and 58 minors.

There are 607 people who have recovered, fifteen are hospitalized, of which four are in intensive care.

The number of active cases is 301.

The number of deaths remains at 10.

