One-year-old boy with COVID-19 has been in ICU for more than a month

QCOSTARICA – A one-year-old boy with the new coronavirus, has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) – Children’s Hospital – for more than a month.

The child entered the hospital on September 20 due to burns. On developing certain symptoms, the COVID-19 test came back positive.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Carlos Jiménez Herrera, interim director of the Children’s Hospital, confirmed that the minor is still in the ICU. However, due to a confidentiality issue, he did not give more details.

As of Wednesday, October 28, the medical center reported seven minors hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Two of them are in Intensive Care,” said Herrera.

HNN officials have called on parents or guardians of minors to increase hygiene, health and protection measures for children in these times of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

According to the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, a total of 8,801 minors have been infected with the new coronavirus so far, of them 5,444 (61%) have already recovered.

October 15, the Ministry of Health reported that the first two minors died associated with COVID-19, one 9 years old and the other 12.