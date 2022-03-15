Only Covid-19 contacts with three doses of vaccine will be able to avoid isolation

QCOSTARICA – As of March 24, 2022, only people who have three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to avoid isolation if they are in contact with a person positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry of Health says that the measure will be reflected in the update of the Lineamientos de Vigilancia de la Enfermedad (Disease Surveillance Guidelines) in version 24, which will be published soon and which updates the requirement of two to three doses of vaccine for not having to perform isolation as a contact of a positive case for Covid-19.

The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission) establishes three doses as a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 (two doses of the basic schedule, plus a booster dose four months later).

In the same way, people who have two doses and have not yet exceeded the four months stipulated to receive the third dose will not have to carry out isolation.

Cases diagnosed as positive for Covid-19, either by laboratory test or by link, continue with the seven days of isolation, regardless of the status of their vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population that the country has enough doses to vaccinate the entire population that needs to complete its three-dose vaccine schedule against Covid-19.

