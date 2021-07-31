Saturday 31 July 2021
#OrgulloTico: Andrea Vargas wins her heat and qualifies for the semifinals in 100 meters hurdles in Tokyo

Andrea Vargas bursts into Olímpicos at a rate close to her best times. The Puriscaleña will return to action on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. If she achieves a place among the eight best on the planet, she will run the final that same day at 8:45 pm.

NewsSportsTokyo Olympics
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rican athlete Andrea Vargas finished this Friday in first place with a time of 12.71 in the 100-meter hurdles event and advanced to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Upon hearing the starting shot, Andrea Vargas Mena came out with everything, attacked each of the hurdles with strength and determination, as demanded by her mother and coach, Dixiana Mena.

From the third obstacle, she began to make a difference, to close strong, thus winning her qualifying heat and advancing to the semifinals of the women’s 100-meter hurdles, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with a time of 12 seconds and 71 hundredths (12:71).

In this Friday’s series, the Costa Rican beat the Dutch Nadine Visser (12:72), the American Gabriele Cunningham (12:83) and the British Cindy Sember (13:00).

The first four athletes of each heat advance, among which the Tica stands out, fulfilled one of her great wishes at the age of 25.

Andrea’s best time was at the Doha World Cup in 2019 when she clocked 12.64 seconds.

The Puriscaleña will return to action on Sunday, August 1, at 4:30 am. If she achieves a place among the eight best on the planet, she will run the final that same day at 8:45 pm.

 

