Saturday 31 July 2021
85% of hospitalized for covid-19 in France are not vaccinated

Study involves various ministries and combines data from the results of coronavirus tests, vaccinations and conventional or intensive care hospitalizations

HealthCoronavirusRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
A health worker administers a Covid-19 antigen test to a visitor near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on July 21, 2021. Photo: AFP (BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)
Paris. People who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 represent around 85% of hospitalized patients in France, including intensive care, and 78% of deaths from the virus, according to a study published this Friday.

A health worker administers a Covid-19 antigen test to a visitor near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on July 21, 2021. Photo: AFP (BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Between May 31 and July 11, unvaccinated people accounted for 84% of conventional hospital admissions and 85% in critical care services.

Fully vaccinated patients accounted for 7% of admissions, a proportion five times lower than the percentage of vaccination of the French population in that period, according to the first data.

At the time of the study, about 35% of the population had been fully vaccinated, and 45% had not received any vaccine doses.

Published for the first time, this study involving various ministries has been obtained by combining data from the results of covid-19 tests, vaccinations and conventional or intensive care hospitalizations.

“The recent increase in hospital admissions is due to unvaccinated people,” the report highlighted.

On July 11, for example, there were 55 hospital admissions of unvaccinated people, and 7 of vaccinated people, throughout France.

Among the deaths, 78% were unvaccinated people, 11% were fully vaccinated, and 11% were people who only received a first dose.

The delta variant, on the other hand, appears higher among the control tests upon the arrival of patients to the hospital, which tentatively suggests that this strain “causes a slightly higher proportion of severe cases.”

However, the breadth of cases studied does not allow us to draw very generalized conclusions, warns the body that collected the data.

