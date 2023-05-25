OVSICORI: There is no evidence that the Barva Volcano is waking up

QCOSTARICA – The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica – of the National University (UNA), explained that the activity recently identified in the Barva Volcano is due to seismic and non-volcanological issues, so they rule out for the moment that “it is waking up”.

This volcano has been inactive for several centuries, however, recent activity led OVSICORI to study its status.

Cyrill Müller, volcanologist at the OVSICORI, also detailed that the activity at Turrialba Volcano, which is releasing a lot of gas and water vapor in the last couple of days, which is typical. Müller explained that this could be due to rainwater coming into contact with the volcano’s hot interior, creating plumes of steam.

The specialist indicated that the state of both volcanoes is pending to identify any irregular activity on the site.

