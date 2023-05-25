Thursday 25 May 2023
Costa Rica eliminates mandatory use of mask in medical centers

HealthMore NewsNews
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health has done away with making masks mandatory in healthcare facilities, a rule that was put in place when the pandemic first started.

Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Covid-19 isn’t a global health emergency anymore, Health Minister Mary Munive has made it clear that masks no longer need to be worn in medical settings.

The Ministry of Health has also instructed public and private medical centers to do a risk and needs assessment yearly, appoint a permanent coordination team and set up a monitoring system for Covid-19.

 

 

 

Previous articleConstitutional Court condems insults of President Rodrigo Chaves against the press
Next articleOVSICORI: There is no evidence that the Barva Volcano is waking up
