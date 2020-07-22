Wednesday, 22 July 2020
DONATE
Redaqted

PAHO: Costa Rica’s second rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 due to relaxation of measures

Costa Rica needs to continue the essential strict measures of detection and immediate isolation of confirmed and suspected cases, quarantine of all contacts, treatment, and hospitalization

Rico
By Rico
24
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The relaxation of the distancing measures motivated the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, said the Ciro Ugarte, head of the Department of Health Emergencies of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), this Tuesday.

Avemida 4 in downtown San Jose

“Costa Rica implemented epidemiological tracking early and adequately during the pandemic. It has been following the contacts. The presence of the cases in border cantons, peri-urban settlements… is well focused, but there is not enough information in other locations and that caused the number of cases to increase,” said Ugarte during a press conference with media in the region.

“We are seeing a second rapid increase in cases in areas with the relaxation of physical distancing. Also due to the perception of few cases, they felt they had a greater opportunity to relax the measures,” he added.

- paying the bills -

Costa Rica went from registering dozens of daily cases of the disease in the months of March, April and May to reporting between 400 and 500 in the second half of June and a single day of 649 cases on July 9.

The number of hospitalizations, patients requiring intensive care, and deaths also rose, more than doubling in the past two weeks.

The main focuses are now in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), which remains on orange alert, which implies trade restrictions, mainly.

Ugarte expressed concern about the loss of the trail of the epidemiological links, but considers that there is still time to work on the situation.

On this matter, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, indicated at a press conference on Monday that with the strict measures of these days they had managed to recover 64% of the links in cases.

- paying the bills -

“We need to continue the essential strict measures of detection and immediate isolation of confirmed and suspected cases. Quarantine of all contacts, treatment and hospitalization of all cases that are required, and the massive and strict implementation of all public health measures, including face masks, hand washing and being aware of the importance of physical distancing,” said Ugarte.

“If we do not do this, we will surely see situations that we have seen in other countries, not only in the region but throughout the world,” he added.

Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, pointed out that countries should take into account that the flexibility and openness of the economy must go hand in hand with epidemiological information.

“Decisions must be made according to the behavior of the disease, for that good epidemiological data are required,” concluded Etienne.

Previous articleSan Jose Airport ready to receive tourists from the US, Canada and Europe
Next articleCosta Rica’s Clodomiro Picado Institute Tests First Batches of Drug Against COVID-19
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19: 77 new cases; UN to give Costa Rica “health cooperation” in northern zone

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With an increase of 77 cases, the number of COVID-19...
Read more

Nicaragua’s Independent Medical Associations in the Line of Fire

Nicaragua Q24N -
Members of the independent medical associations that, given the inaction of...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

What Must We Do to Combat Xenophobia Against Nicaraguans in Costa Rica?

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) The COVID-19 pandemic arrived, and people looked for someone to blame. In Costa Rica, amid a second wave of cases that is...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 540 new cases for Thursday; hospitalizations & deaths up

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Another 560 COVID-19 infections were reported this Thursday, July 16, by the Ministry of Health. The accumulated number of cases is now 9,546. The...
Health

San Jose Airport ready to receive tourists from the US, Canada and Europe

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), in San Jose, says it already has the sanitary measures in place to receive, starting from August...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja's hospitals continues its ascending route this Sunday, July 19, the Minister of Health, Daniel...
Redaqted

Protesters block off the General Cañas to ask Health for COVID-19 tests

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Residents who live parallel to the General Cañas in La Uruca blocked off this major artery for some time, in protest against the...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua Establishes Protocol for National and Foreign Travelers

Q24N -
The Ministry of Health (MINSA) finally decided to establish an entry protocol for national and foreign travelers after four months since it acknowledge the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA