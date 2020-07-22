Wednesday, 22 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica’s Clodomiro Picado Institute Tests First Batches of Drug Against COVID-19

Rico
By Rico
23
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The first two batches of a potential drug to treat COVID-19 produced by the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (ICP-UCR) are ready for quality control tests.

The treatment was obtained through the inoculation of proteins against the virus in horses, from which a product known as equine immunoglobulins (antibodies) was obtained.

The batches consist of a total of 1,000 injection bottles and contain antibodies against two different combinations of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

- paying the bills -

If this drug were to prove safe and effective, it would be used as a serum in people who are hospitalized with COVID-19. This is one of the three options in which the ICP-UCR works together with the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS). The other two are using plasma from recovered patients, and purifying this plasma and creating specific sera with the antibodies found in the plasma.

At the moment, the data on the equine immunoglobulins already register good results.

“The previous data we have indicate that the formulations comply with the design that we had established,” said Guillermo León Montero, coordinator of the Industrial Division of ICP-UCR.

At this time, the formulations are undergoing quality control tests. One of them is the so-called sterility test, which aims to ensure that this serum is safe for patients.

After this step, it can be sent to the CCSS for use in patients with COVID-19.

- paying the bills -

The studies are being carried out by the Pharmaceutical Analysis and Advisory Laboratory of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the UCR (Layafa-UCR).

“This quality test seeks to demonstrate the safety of the product in terms of verifying the absence of aerobic bacteria, fungi, and yeasts.

“The test is very important because, if a product with some contamination is applied to the patient, it can produce sepsis and endanger their life,” said Jeimy Blanco Barrantes, coordinator of the Laboratory.

Quality control is not the only exam that this product must pass.

In the United States, the George Mason University is analyzing whether the formulations proposed by Costa Rican scientists inhibit the infectious power of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in culture cells.

If the test is passed, the ICP-UCR will send the formulations to the CCSS, which will carry out a clinical study to conclusively determine if the formulations made are effective and safe for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

- paying the bills --

“The formulations have high concentrations of antibodies against viral proteins. In fact, they have significantly higher concentrations than the plasma of convalescent patients. However, only the clinical study will tell if the formulations are effective, “emphasized León.

Previous articlePAHO: Costa Rica’s second rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 due to relaxation of measures
Next articleOnce Again, Nicaraguans Need To Beg Their Government To Be Allowed Back In
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 277 new cases Tuesday; government calls for dialogue and calm to sectors that demand reactivation

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered this Tuesday 277 new cases of COVID-19,...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja's hospitals...
Read more

MOST READ

Trends

Prepare for Your Amazon AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam Using Dumps and Pass It from Home

Carter Maddox -
How awesome it would be if you could take up a professional test from the comfort of your home? No traffic, and no need...
Read more
News

“Without union there will be no good future, or we join or we sink,” Carlos Alvarado warned.

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "Are we going to let it be a cannibalism of sectorial interests that governs the debate? Or will solidarity prevail?” asked Costa Rica's...
National

Legislators approve jail terms for street sexual harassment in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Legislators on Tuesday approved in second and final debate, after extensive discussion, the Acoso Sexual Callegero (Street Sexual Harassment) law. The initiative, once signed...
Health

Costa Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will return, next Monday, July 20, to phase 2 of the reopening process that allows the operation of...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 423 new cases this Friday, vehicle restriction and closed shops remain in orange zones

Rico -
Updated: The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) removed Garabito (Jaco, Herradura, Hermosa, Punta Leona, Tarcoles and more) from the orange zone after initial publication (QCOSTARICA)...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that charges for COVID-19 tests

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) In all of Central America, Nicaragua is the only country where Health authorities charge for carrying out the PCR tests to detect...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA