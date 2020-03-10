Panama has confirmed its first case of the Covid-19. The patient is a 40-year-old Panamanian woman, Panama’s Health Minister Rosario Turner reported last night in a press conference.

Minutes before, Panama President Laurentino Nito Cortizo, confirmed the information through his Twitter account.

According to Minister Turner, the patient arrived in Panama Sunday afternoon from Madrid, Spain. She arrived in the country on Iberia flight 6339.

Although from the moment she arrived in Panama she had some fever and cough, it was not until Monday morning when she went to the Dr. Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex of the Social Security Fund and there she was treated, according to the protocols established last January, Turner said.

The positive confirmation of this patient’s coronavirus Covid-19 was provided to the authorities of the medical center at about 7:00 pm, the minister’s press conference was held shortly after 8:30 pm.

The woman is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 has also been confirmed in Latin America: in the Brazil (25), Argentina (17, one death), Chile (13), Ecuador (15), Peru (9), Costa Rica (9), Mexico (7), Colombia (3) and Paraguay (1).

Click here for the latest on the Coronavirus around the world.