Up to 13 number of people affected in Costa Rica with Coronavirus Covid-19

There are 11 more suspicious cases waiting test results; 59 others ruled out

The Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud) confirmed this Tuesday morning (March 10) that there are now 13 people in Costa Rica with Coronavirus Covid-19. Of these, eight were in contact with the 54-year-old from Alajuela man who is still in intensive care.

Of the 13 confirmed cases, three are American:

A 49-year-old American woman A 49-year-old American man, husband of the American woman. He continues asymptomatic. A 54-year-old Costa Rican man, who remains in a delicate condition. A73-year-old Costa Rican woman, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 41-year-old Costa Rican woman, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 54-year-old Costa Rican woman, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 56-year-old Costa Rican woman, who came into contact with 54 year old man A 34-year-old Costa Rican man, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 52-year-old Costa Rican man, who came into contact with 54 year old man. An 11-year-old Costa Rican girl, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 13 year old Costa Rican boy, who came into contact with 54 year old man. A 54-year-old Costa Rican man, with epidemiological link under investigation. A 70-year-old American woman, resident in our country, with a recent travel record to the United States, and passed through two airports in that country.

These confirmed cases are in San José, Heredia, Guanacaste and Alajuela. All of them are isolated in their homes or in medical centers, with constant monitoring by health professionals and health authorities. All are reported stable except the 54-year-old man, who is in delicate condition due to an underlying condition.

In addition, there are 11 people suspicious cases between nationals and foreigners, that, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the “vast majority” were in contact with the 54-year-old man.

To date, 59 people have been ruled out of being infected.