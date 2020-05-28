Thursday, 28 May 2020
Panama

Panama construction continues on hold

Due to the health emergency, the Ministry of Health of Panama decided to extend, for the second time and now for 15 days, the temporary suspension of construction activity, in the same terms expressed in Decree 506 of March 24.

In the first instance and as a result of the propagation of covid-19, it was reported that as of Wednesday, March 25 and for a period of 30 days, the suspension of the activities of the construction industry in the projects currently under development in the national territory was decreed in Panama.

When the first term was about to expire, health authorities decided that the suspension of the activities of the construction industry should be extended for a 30-day term.

The first extension was due to expire on May 25, however, the Ministry of Health issued Decree 637, which again postponed the resumption of construction. With this measure, the sector would resume operations on June 8.

The Ministry of Health will be in charge of authorizing, by means of a ministerial resolution, the reactivation of the operation, activity and mobilization of specific companies, which develop and provide services to some public institution, whose temporary suspension is due to executive decrees due to the National State of Emergency.

