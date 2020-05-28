Thursday, 28 May 2020
DONATE
Home Travel Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six...
Travel

Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six Weeks

by Q Costa Rica
16

(TRAVEL PULSE) Just released, Longwoods International’s eleventh-wave ‘COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study’ indicates that nearly half (48%t) of U.S. travelers are planning their first post-pandemic trip over the next six weeks in a lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

During this time frame, Americans are most eager to take a road trip of fewer than 200 miles away from home to visit family and friends who have been off-limits for months amid community lockdowns, as selected by fifteen percent of travelers surveyed.

“Perhaps driven by the reopening happening in states and cities around the country, many Americans are planning to get back on the road in early summer,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “Encouragingly, we’re seeing a slow but steady decline in the impact of the pandemic on longer-term future travel plans.”

- Advertisement -

Although just over half (52%) of respondents did not plan to travel prior to the Fourth of July holiday. The percentage of travelers who reported that COVID-19 would greatly impact their travel decisions during the next six months continues to lessen, down from its apex of 67 percent in April 2020.

The portion of American travelers that reported having travel plans within the coming six-month period has remained fairly steady over the past weeks, now at 71%. Overall, the impact of the pandemic on future travel is currently reported to be at its lowest level since mid-March, when COVID-19 containment measures really began escalating in the U.S.

Supported by Miles Partnership, the survey fielded on May 20, 2020, is based upon a randomly-selected sample from a national consumer panel, consisting of 1,000 adults ages eighteen or over. Quotas for age, gender and region were used to match with Census targets and render the survey as representative of the U. S. population as a whole.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePanama construction continues on hold
Next articleUnited Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival...
Read more

Costa Rica will be the world’s No. 1 surfing destination, after covid-19

Travel Rico -
Surfers who will travel again in search of waves and also...
Read more

MOST READ

National

“In Costa Rica it is dangerous to go out alone, if the Covid does not kill you, someone on the street does”

RedaQted -
Although it is recommended to stay at home, some people just need to be out. And so do antisocials, who could be said are...
Read more
News

Daniel Ortega’s wife lashes out against Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without saying the name, Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's vice-president and wife of the dictator Daniel Ortega, lashed out against Costa Rica. Speaking in the official...
Health

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 28 new cases, “main risk for the country is Nicaragua”;

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health Minister Daniel Salas had a clear message at the press conference on Wednesday: the main risk for Costa Rica is the situation...
Redaqted

United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival of tourists is prohibited until June 15, and international flight arrivals are permitted...
Economy

Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators for intensive care patients by covid-19....
Coronavirus

What is convalescent plasma that Costa Rica applies to critically ill covid-19 patients?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In a phrase, convalescent plasma therapy is about removing plasma from patients who have already recovered from SARS-CoV-2, the covid-19-transmitting coronavirus, and administering...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA