Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six Weeks

(TRAVEL PULSE) Just released, Longwoods International’s eleventh-wave ‘COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study’ indicates that nearly half (48%t) of U.S. travelers are planning their first post-pandemic trip over the next six weeks in a lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

During this time frame, Americans are most eager to take a road trip of fewer than 200 miles away from home to visit family and friends who have been off-limits for months amid community lockdowns, as selected by fifteen percent of travelers surveyed.

“Perhaps driven by the reopening happening in states and cities around the country, many Americans are planning to get back on the road in early summer,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “Encouragingly, we’re seeing a slow but steady decline in the impact of the pandemic on longer-term future travel plans.”

Although just over half (52%) of respondents did not plan to travel prior to the Fourth of July holiday. The percentage of travelers who reported that COVID-19 would greatly impact their travel decisions during the next six months continues to lessen, down from its apex of 67 percent in April 2020.

The portion of American travelers that reported having travel plans within the coming six-month period has remained fairly steady over the past weeks, now at 71%. Overall, the impact of the pandemic on future travel is currently reported to be at its lowest level since mid-March, when COVID-19 containment measures really began escalating in the U.S.

Supported by Miles Partnership, the survey fielded on May 20, 2020, is based upon a randomly-selected sample from a national consumer panel, consisting of 1,000 adults ages eighteen or over. Quotas for age, gender and region were used to match with Census targets and render the survey as representative of the U. S. population as a whole.