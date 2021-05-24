Monday 24 May 2021
type here...
Central AmericaPanama

Panama creates a visa for foreigners to telework

Panama is looking to attract tourists with "extended stay" and digital nomads to stimulate the economy

by Q24N
22

Q24N – Panama created a temporary visa for remote foreign workers that seeks to attract tourists with “extended stay” and digital nomads, as part of the strategy to reactivate the economy, various media report.

Panama is looking to attract tourists with “extended stay” and digital nomads to stimulate the economy

The Visa de Corta Estancia como Trabajador Remoto (teletrabajo) – Short Stay Visa as a Remote Worker (telecommuting), with an approximate cost of $550, “would invigorate the economy by stimulating tourism, restaurants, shopping and consumption and services in general, resulting in a greater reactivation of jobs for the Panamanians,” the Panamanian government said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The idea of ​​this new visa, which will be valid for up to 18 months, is to attract foreigners who can carry out their work remotely from Panama for companies not established in Panama, where by law the exercise of most professions and trades is reserved for nationals.

To apply, tourists must meet some requirements, among them, prove income from a foreign source of more than US$3,000 per month or US$4,000 per month per family.

The interested party must also have health insurance, present a letter from the foreign company for which they work or a contract with the company to which he or she provides professional services abroad, and an affidavit of non-acceptance of a job offer in Panamanian territory, among others.

The visa application can be processed online for an initial period of nine months that can be extended for a further nine months.

- Advertisement -

Before the pandemic, the tourism sector represented more than 4.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) directly and 14% indirectly, and generated more than 100,000 jobs in total in the national economy, according to figures of the central government.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Panama climbed from 7.1% registered in August 2019 to 18.5% as of last September, while the informal economy rose to close to 45% to more than 52%, according to official data.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCaja-INS Agreement says goodbye to the ¢6 million SOA barrier
Next articleThe places in Costa Rica that would be underwater by 2100
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Guide to the COVID Travel Restrictions for Central America

QCOSTARICA - A country-by-country guide to the current Covid travel restrictions...
Read more

RECOPE asks for another hike in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - If you haven't gotten over the whopping increase in...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica received the first direct shipment of vaccines Astra Zeneca

Health

UCR concludes construction of ten mechanical ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a year of work, the team of researchers from the “Respira UCR” project completed the construction of a batch of ten...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Covid News: 48 deaths in 24 hrs; Govt promotes 5 areas of actions

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Reducing the number of infections, freeing up hospital beds and establishing national and international collaborations are the objectives of the announced actions...
Health

Second doses of Pfizer vaccines will be 12 weeks apart

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday, May 18, that people who get the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 will no longer get their...
Opinion

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) Here's some food for thought. Looking over the covid news for Argentina this week, the worst of the worst covid wise...
Sports

Can Costa Rica win the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals?

Carter Maddox -
As the biggest European nations prepare for their major tournament in Euro 2020, the CONCACAF countries are also vying for glory too in the...
National

Police remove barriers around Legislative Assembly

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting this week, the new Legislative Assembly building in downtown San Jose gets a cleaner look, and allowing people free movement around...
Colombia

Naked, women protested against the Police for reports of sexual violence

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – At least 18 complaints of sexual violence allegedly committed by the police have been reported, mostly on social networks, within the framework...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua: “The Truth is Under Assault”

Q24N -
(CONFIDENCIAL) The Ortega regime’s police raided this Thursday, May 20th, the recording studio of the Esta Semana and Esta Noche online TV programs, directed...
Health

Tody’s Covid News: 40 deaths in last 24 hours, ICU at record levels

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported 40 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number is the second highest so...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.