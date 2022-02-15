Panama launches an innovative climate transparency platform

Q24N (EFE) The Ministry of the Environment (Miambiente) of Panama launched this Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Plataforma Nacional de Transparencia Climática (PNCT) – national climate transparency platform – to manage and report sustainable development initiatives.

“This platform is very important not only because it is a commitment to the Paris Agreement, but also because we are going to inform the world and Panamanians of what is being done in climate change mitigation actions,” said the Panamanian Minister of the Environment, Miltiades Concepcion.

This tool gathers updated and validated information on the climate action of the Central American country, assured the Ministry of Environment of Panama in an event.

The platform is made up of seven modules with information generated by Miambiente and by projects, data, studies and initiatives carried out in Panama, both from the public and private sectors, such as universities and organizations.

It also allows access to publications of results, reports and free courses, among others.

“Panama is a benchmark in this platform,” added the minister.

The platform will help to have a “clear picture” of the effect of the climate crisis in the country, will facilitate the management of strategies to mitigate it and will automate most of the processes.

It will also guarantee transparency, promote environmental education and optimize the financial resources allocated to climate action, according to official information.

Panama is one of the three carbon negative countries in the world, along with Bhutan and Suriname.

Panama reached the goal of having 30% of its marine protected areas in June 2021, thus becoming the second nation in Latin America to achieve it within the framework of the United Nation’s 30X30 Initiative.

This has its origins in scientific studies that indicate that the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate action will only be achieved if 30% of the land area and the oceans are protected.

