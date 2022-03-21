Panama registers zero deaths from Covid-19

Q24N – The Ministry of Health of Panama highlighted that on Saturday, March 19, for the first time in this year 2022, there were no deaths due to Covid-19.

According to the report, the accumulated number of deaths remains at 8,156, for a fatality rate of 1.3 percent, one of the lowest in the region.

For its part, the Expanded Program on Immunization details that 7,852,005 doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been applied to people over 16 years of age.

The coverage of the target population – over five years of age – is 86.3 percent with one dose; 75.7 percent with two; and 44.9 percent for booster or third dose.

Panama requires three doses for a complete vaccination scheme.

