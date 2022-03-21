Beer prices expected to go up

Increases in costs are passed on to the consumer

QCOSTARICA – The owners of bars and restaurants predict an increase in the price of beers and “bocas” (snacks), due to the recent rise in the cost of raw materials.

Due to the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, increases have been announced in the price of fuel, electricity, pork and chicken, rice, oil, beans, pasta, eggs, wheat and many other products.

José Francisco Quesada, President of the Asociación Costarricense de Bares y Restaurantes (ASOBAREST) – Costa Rican Association of Bars and Restaurants, said that businesses premises already are feeling the increase in costs.

Quesada stated that increases are passed on to the consumers.

Year-on-year inflation in Costa Rica increased 4.90%, being the second highest variation in the last 10 years.

Added to the situation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are the increases in the cost of maritime freight, the dollar exchange rate and the increase in the international price of oil.

