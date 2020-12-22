Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Central AmericaPanama

Panama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19

Panamanians and residents have a guaranteed entry

by Q24N
19

TODAY PANAMA – The Panamanian government suspended on Monday entry to the country for anyone from the United Kingdom and South Africa, countries affected by a new strain of covid-19, that is much more contagious.

The measure applies temporarily “to people from, who have stayed or transited through the United Kingdom or the Republic of South Africa in the last 20 days before entering the country,” according to a provision published in the official gazette.

The measure, which took effect at midnight on Monday, applies to air, land, and sea transport, both commercial and private, adds the resolution, which is signed by the Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre.

- Advertisement -

However, Panamanians and residents of Panama may enter, but must “carry out a mandatory, upon arrival in the country, PCR or antigen test.”

Regardless of the result of that test, they will have to spend a quarantine for the time determined by the health authorities in one of the hotels that the Panamanian government has arranged to care for patients with covid-19.

Panama is the country with the highest contagion of the new coronavirus in Central America, with more than 214,038 infected and more than 3,597 deaths (as of Monday, December 21).

It has also decreed a total quarantine for the end of the year holidays, in the face of a rebound in cases and the collapse of its health services.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica restaurant owners envision 2021 with a strong accent on digital business
Next article‘You’re fired’: Yamileth Astorga is out as head of AyA
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Daniel Ortega Eliminates Competition in 2021 Elections

TODAY NICARAGUA – On Friday, December 18, Nicaragua president Daniel Ortega...
Read more

Gas companies must change cylinder valves, not users

QCOSTARICA - In some neighborhoods in the south of San José,...
Read more

MOST READ

“Yes, by Gallina!” No more is needed.

National

Increase in vehicular flow and rise in road deaths worries the Traffic Police

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in vehicle traffic and the rise in the number of road deaths, typical of the month of December, has the...
HQ

Gas companies must change cylinder valves, not users

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In some neighborhoods in the south of San José, gas companies ("gaseras") are forcing small distributors to tell customers that when returning...
Health

Worst pandemic scenario: Covid patients wait for ICU beds in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) - Costa Rican Social Security Fund - confirmed that Costa Rica reached, on Saturday, the...
Panama

Panama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA - The Panamanian government suspended on Monday entry to the country for anyone from the United Kingdom and South Africa, countries affected...
Redaqted

Five Ways Costa Rica can Secure Travel Leadership into 2030

Casey Halloran -
As the world looks at 2021 and the beginning of a post-COVID future, Costa Rican Vacations CEO Casey Halloran looks at how Costa Rica's...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.