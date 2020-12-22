Tuesday, 22 December 2020
NewsFront PagePolitics

‘You’re fired’: Yamileth Astorga is out as head of AyA

"I believe that for the health of the country, of the Government, and of myself, the time has come to irrevocably present my resignation," the Astorga wrote in the letter presented to President Alvarado.

by Rico
90

QCOSTARICA – Yamileth Astorga Espineta, who as of Monday, became former president of Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) – water and sewers utility, acknowledged in her letter of resignation to President Carlos Alvarado, that the blunders in the water bills led to her departure.

Last January 11, in Atenas, Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, and the then executive president of the AyA, Yamileth Astorga (left), attended the inauguration of an aqueduct. Photo: Rafael Pacheco

According to her, there was an “understandable and worrying discomfort” from some 26,000 of the 700,000 AyA users, who were affected by billing errors for services in critical months of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Astorga’s resignation was confirmed by President Alvarado.

While taking part in the graduation ceremony for Coast Guard offices in Limon, the president announced that the executive presidency of the AyA will be occupied by Tomás Martínez, who currently serves as head of the National Institute of Housing and Urbanism (INVU).

In the seven-page letter that Astorga delivered to the president, the former official indicates that her departure from office is also related to information that she considered “poorly founded and distorted”, about the work of the institution she directed.

She even spoke of a systematic attack on social networks by people “who seemed to have the sole objective of discrediting the great work that all the officials of the Institution have been doing for many years.”

- Advertisement -

“This is how our institution has suffered in this very special period a kind of negative Pygmalion effect that has affected not only the corporate image, but also created tension between the Central Government with other institutions of the State and of Costa Rican society

The Pygmalion effect, in psychology and pedagogy, refers to the influence that someone’s belief can have on the performance of another individual.

Between March and June of this year, AyA incurred a series of inaccuracies in the billing of water consumption in homes. This led to thousands of complaints that forced the company to make corrections to the amounts billed, which in many cases was seven to ten times normal billing, to amounts of hundreds of thousands of colones and in some cases, even millions of colones.

According to the explanations given by the AyA, the increase in the amounts collected in May was due to an undetected increase in water consumption during the previous two months.

Said increase in the demand, it said, would not have been received or collected before because the utility decided to suspend the reading of meters in March and April, to avoid exposing its staff to COVID-19 infections.

Therefore, from March 20 to mid-May, the utility decided to calculate its subscribers’ bills based on historical consumption records.

- Advertisement -

As of May, when the meter reading was reactivated, this review showed the actual water consumption during March and April, and the entity collected the difference in the May bill.

This decision generated thousands of complaints, including a complaint filed by Casa Presidencial (Government House) was also a victim of outrageous billing practice.

In mid-June, the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) confirmed that AyA had received some 6,000 complaints for this collection mechanism. Of that number, 2,000 remained unattended by November, so the Authority gave the utility two months to resolve them.

The Authority pointed out, since June, that the complaints exceeded the Institute’s capacity to deal with them by email, calls or online.

It also indicated that AyA admitted that the billing problem originated precisely when it tried to estimate and then collect the difference between the last meter reading and the previous period in which the face-to-face consumption review was not carried out.

The regulatory body determined that the calculation mechanism used caused that the actual consumption in excess of March and April was fully charged in the last May bill, “instead of being distributed among the estimated cycles or periods, as technically corresponds.”

In her letter this Monday, Astorga affirms that she had been facing all the attacks and “even the public insults that have occurred in the last seven months”.

“However, I believe that for the health of the country, the Government and myself, the time has come to irrevocably present my resignation to the position in which you so honorably reconfirmed me at the beginning of your administration,” she said in your letter to the president.

Editor’s note: This writer was one of the victims of the AyA practice it called an error but has yet to fix. In the case of yours truly, the amount of the bill in question was never reduced, rather pushed back to payment by December 31, 2020. A new complaint will be filed this week.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePanama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19
Next articleGas companies must change cylinder valves, not users
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Even the Casa Presidencial is a victim of AyA billing errors

The Government of Carlos Alvarado joined the list of those affected...
Read more

AyA Out of Control: Ombudswoman denounces utility

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Ombudswoman, Catalina Crespo, denounced that the Instituto...
Read more

MOST READ

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

Chile

Chilean-based coronavirus outbreak in Antarctica, the only continent that remained virus-free

Q24N -
Q24N - An outbreak of coronavirus with up to 36 infected was detected at the base maintained by the Chilean Army in Antarctica, the...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica Tuesday, December 15

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been a few days since the last update on covid-19 in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Health now providing updates on...
Guanacaste

Wind Farm in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Rico -
Image of the Planta Eólica Tilarán (PESA) - Wind Power Plant - located two kilometers northeast of Parcelas de Quebrada Azul in Tilarán (Guanacaste). In...
Economic Recovery

Unemployment in Costa Rica expected to rise in January, according to employers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In January unemployment is expected to increase, while the economic recovery would suffer a setback, according to several business leaders consulted. The rise...
Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro supports vaccination against covid-19

Q24N -
Q24N - Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro affirmed on Wednesday that the vaccination will allow his country to "return to normality", the day after warning...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.