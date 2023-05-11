Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the second most punctual in the world

With a rate of 92.15% for on-time departures at medium-sized airports, the Panamanian terminal is slightly higher than that of Japan.

Q24N (La Estrella) Panam’s international airport, Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen (PTY), ranked second as the most punctual in the world in the category of medium-sized airports of the March 2023 punctuality index (on-time performance).

With an on-time departure rate of 92.15%, Panama’s main air terminal was only slightly surpassed by Japan’s Osaka International Airport (ITM), which got 93.37% of its flights on time, while third place was taken by Chile’s Aeropuerto Internacional Arturo Merino Benitez (SCL), with an on-time performance of 91.08%, detailed the entity in a statement on May 9.

Raffoul Arab, general manager of Tocumen airport said that punctuality is an attribute that is achieved thanks to the operational leadership of the airport in collaboration with airlines, regulatory authorities and all the actors in the logistics chain that supports the airport.

“We are committed to the continuous improvement of punctuality indicators and efficiency for the benefit of our passengers,” said Arab.

The ranking was made by Cirium, a company belonging to FlightStats, leader in the analysis of flight data in real time. The Cirium ranking is based on the analysis of more than 100,000 flights per day and statistical data from approximately 600 sources.

