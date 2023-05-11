Thursday 11 May 2023
Summer season heated up the Costa Rican advertising market

The brands of the commerce and industry sector were the ones that invested the most in advertisements for this period.

BusinessConsumptionThe Third Column
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA (Revista Summa) For many Costa Ricans (Ticos), summer is the best and most anticipated time of the year, with its sunny days and higher temperatures, but on a commercial level, it also represents a season of opportunities in the calendar for brands.

It is not surprising that this season moves not only Costa Ricans towards the beaches but also brands towards advertising spaces, raising investments above the average.

Kantar IBOPE Media carried out its study called Verano: Temperatura por encima del promedio (Summer: Temperature above average), which details where the advertising investments made by the brands, the categories with the most advertisements in the media, activities carried out by Costa Ricans in this rest period, as well as as the regions that are most cared for using sunscreen creams and their different presentations.

Advertisers have reached levels of growth in the last two years, if the months of January to March, considered the summer months, the following data shows advertising investment by sector:

  • Trade and Industry: US$8,777,929.60
  • Pharmaceutil: US$8,172,851.81
  • Personal Hygiene and Beauty: US$7,670,090.75
  • Entertainment: US$6,003,370.33
  • Telecommunications: US$5,185,339.36
  • Restaurants: US$4,027,285.34
  • Media and Content: US$3,910,921.46
  • Food and beverages: US$3,816,047.00
  • Banking and Insurance: US$3,360,362.77
  • Guilds: US$3,077,176.96

Another aspect of the study was to determine the top 3 categories with the most ads in the media.

  • On open TV: medicines, supermarkets and traditional shampoo.
  • Outdoor: fast food, mobile operators and events.
  • Radio: supermarkets and department stores.
  • Magazines and supplements: companies, banks and international banking.
  • Newspapers: events, opticians and sites.
  • Pay TV: streaming services, sports machines and e-learning.

Summer is a vacation time for most Costa Ricans, between fun on the beach and other types of activities. Among vacationers the most popular activities were:

  • Going for a walk 29.1%
  • Meet with friends 22.1%
  • Eating in a restaurant or dining out, 16.3%
  • Go to a beach, lagoon or river 12.5%
  • Going for a day trip 12.2%
  • Go to shopping centers 11.1%

Protection from the sun

For outdoor sports and activities, it is essential to use facial cream with sunscreen, something that has even become a habit of most Costa Ricans, especially from some regions.

In the case of the Central Region, 16% of the population facial cream with sunscreen, while in the Northern Zone, 12%. For the Pacific, Atlantic and South Zone, 9% indicated its use.

It is interesting to observe from the data how the use of facial creams with sunscreen occurs with their frequency of use:.

  • 42.8% of people apply it once a day
  • 39.4% do it more than once a day, 5.6% 2 to 3 times a week
  • 5.1% of 4 to 6 times a week
  • 4.6% of people do it at least once a week
  • 2% less than once, while once a month
  • 0.3% do so 2 to 3 times a month.

 

Read the original article (in Spanish) at RevistaSumma.com

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

