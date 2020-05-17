Sunday, 17 May 2020
Pandemic, what pandemic? Despite an increase in cases, Costa Ricans take to the streets

On the first day of the relaxed measures of the national emergency, downtown San Jose and in many communities and in particular the ferias (markets), one could say, what pandemic?

Despite still being in the midst of the health emergency due to COVID-19 and the increase in cases over the last few days, a large number of people decided to go out and enjoy the Saturday morning, before the rains.

Photos posted on social networks told the story, like those of the streets of downtown San Jose and the Pavas feria and reports of crowds in different parts of the country.

On Friday, for the third day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than the number of people who recovered. In addition, that day, two patients lost their battle with the virus, bringing the number of deaths to 10.

The two deaths on Friday were of four in the past week.

But many just didn’t care or just wanted to get back to normal, tired of being at home. What is even more worrisome is the few who were observed wearing masks.

The number of confirmed cases on Saturday, since the first on March 6, reached 853.

 

