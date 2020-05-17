Husband of the first deceased woman by covid-19: ‘I told her from a distance,‘ Love, you beat me (…) God chose you first”

(QCOSTARICA) The death of a loved one, a spouse, close relative, a good friend is always difficult, and even more so if it is a death from covid-19, where due to the characteristics of the disease, there can be no hugs, kisses, or even holding hands at the time to say goodbye.

“My wife died in peace and I was able to sing to her,” Rosmy Quirós, husband of the first woman to die by the pandemic in Costa Rica, told Lizeth Castro (lizethcastro.tv) in an interview.

Don Rosmy said he got the call Friday morning by the psychiatrist who supports the relatives of the victims of this pandemic but did not imagine it was to give his last goodbye.

In a room, “far but close” to her, he was allowed to stay the morning. He sat in an armchair, in a room where he could see his wife’s bed and from there began to sing to her.

“It is not that I sing very well but I began to sing the psalms that she loved so much, those we learned in Church and that fascinate her,” he said.

Mari Rodríguez, 58, passed away in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital México later in the afternoon. He was ould be 9th victim and the first woman to die due to the covid-19.

It was the hospital staff who made the arrangements for the husband to say goodbye to his two-decade-old life partner and mother of two.

When Doña Mari died, her husband narrated, he could only express: “Love, you beat me, I had to go first, but God chose you first.”

Doña Mari had a situation that complicated her infection. In February, she was diagnosed with lymphoma of the small intestine, a rare type of cancer.

“The cancer diagnosis was very hard. I was on a work trip to China and when I returned she told me that she had felt very sick all those days when I was not there. It was when after tests we were told it was cancer. It was a great blow, but you still had to fight and put yourself in God’s hands,” he said in his interview.

Don Rosmy Quirós and Doña Mari Rodríguez are the parents of a 20-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter, both university students.

A man of impressive faith. “I am at peace, I feel pain for the children, but I am convinced that my wife is in the lap of the Lord,” he said.

Doña Mari if from Tambor de Alajuela. According to the Ministry of Health, Rodríguez was detected with covid-19 on April 24.

Don Romsy explained that following her hospitalization for cancer, when she returned home, she began to feel very bad, so they returned to Hospital México where they tested her.

“After being hospitalized for cancer, God only knows why, when she returned home she began to feel very bad. She had a high fever and I took her back to Hospital México even though she didn’t want to. But it had to be done and Mari tested positive,”

The next day, April 25, she was moved to the ICU.

Friday morning, May 15, the situation was complicated and that was when he was called to say goodbye.

Curiously, although Don Rosmy went to the country where the Coronavirus originated, both he and his children tested negative in the various tests that were carried out on them.

On Friday, with the death Doña Mari and that a 73-year-old man, who also had high-risk factors, who was also in the Hospital Mexico ICU, also since April 25, the death toll in Costa Rica rose to 10.

As of Saturday, May 26, the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 reached 853, ten more than the previous day, of which 551 have fully recovered.