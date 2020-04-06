For the second day, the residents of Paquera are blocking the passage of vehicles that arrive by ferry and that they consider to be visitors to the area, tourists if you will. The measure was takenSaturday and repeated on Sunday.

Greivin Vindas, a resident of Paquera center and participating in the activity, said they detected 3 vehicles with tourists, which they did not let pass and offered to pay them for the return passage of the ferry to leave the area.

“One accepted, the other 2 did not and they are detained,” Vindas told CRHoy.com.

There are between 20 and 25 people who are blocking the passage at the ferry exit, both of vehicles and people whose ntent is to vacation this week in the Nicoya Peninsula.

“People are not obeying the government’s orders (to stay at home) and putting the residents of the area at rsik,” Vindas said, referring to the coronavirus COVID-19.

During this week, there are strict measures in place for the Puntarenas – Paquera ferry service: only 2 approved trips per day; which is supposedly only for cargo and area residents.

The residents insist they will keep blocking visitors to the area, not wanting to let tourists pass, stopping them from hitting the beaches of the Nicoya Peninsucal, such as Tambor, Montezuma and Santa Teresa and others, which also are closed and surfing is prohibited. Also no bars and restaurants are open.

As part of the government measures to contain contagion of the covid-19, from April 8 – 12, 2020: ferry service will be only for emergencies and food and supply trucks are allowed. No visitors will be allowed boarding on the ferry.

To ensure that visitors don’t arrive in the area by land, the residents have also blocked the road from Playa Naranjo that leads to Paquera.