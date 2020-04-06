Sunday morning, a pedestrian found Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez’s cedula (ID), who was last seen on March 4 when she was on her way to her house, in a coffee plantation in Ujarrás de Paraíso, in Cartago.

The Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the find and said they are in possession of the plastic ID card. “A person found, in a coffee plantation, the girl’s cedula, so the document,” said the Judicial Police through its press office.

The location of the find is about one kilometer from place where the identity card of the young woman was located, is one kilometer from the home of the only person under investgation for Allison’s disappearance.

The find was part of the ongoing search by the girl’s family and friends who have refused to give up finding her alive. The coffee plantation had already been searched before, and nothing had been found.

In addition to the cedular, Allison’s prescription glasses have been found. Sunday last (March 29), authorities raided a home of the only suspect, a 28-year-old man surnamed Sánchez Ureñ, in Ujurras based on confidential information, but came up empty.

18-year-old Allison went missing after heading home from school, a short distance from where she lived with her parents. Her last message was to her boyfriend, telling him that two guys were following her. Allison hasn’t been seen or heard of since.

The OIJ are asking for any information about her whereabouts, to call the confidential line at 800-8000-645 or WhatsApp 8800-0645.