TODAY COSTA RICA – Humorist Mario Chacón, known to many as Mikol Yordan ( pronounced Michael Jordan) and his travels abroad in two motion pictures “viaje perdido” and sequel “Maikol Yordan 2: La cura lejan”, published the following photo confirming that he is in fact in Paris.

His proof is the metal tower in the background. The caption on his Facebook post reads: “Los envidiosos dirán que no estoy en París … (The envious will say that I’m not in Paris … )”.

- Advertisement -

We believe you Mikol, sorry Mario.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print



Related