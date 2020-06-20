Saturday, 20 June 2020
Part of mega drug shipment seized in Spain left Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
(QCOSTARICA) Authorities in Valencia, Spain, claim that part of a mega shipment of cocaine seized in recent days came from Limón, Costa Rica.

According to local media publications, 1,862 kilograms were detected in a container that had left the Costa Rican port. The drug was in bundles in the middle of a container that contained pineapple pulp.

According to reports, this shipment arrived in the last few days at the Port of Valencia and is part of 4,000 kilos that were recently discovered. The rest of the drug arrived in containers from the United States and South American countries.

Spanish authorities report the arrest of Spanish citizens, 2 Dutch and 1 person from the Ivory Coast. They also seized vehicles and watches of great value.

The operations account for the participation of more than 50 agents and coordination with special entities such as the DEA.

