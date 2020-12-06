Petition to extend Costa Rica visitor visa from 90 to 180 days

RICO’S DIGEST – Visitors arriving in Costa Rica are authorized, depending on the country, that is, nationality, a stay of up to 90 days.

While 90 days can be more than needed for vacationers, 90 days pass quickly for the many who chose to stay for an extended time in Costa Rica, be it an extended vacation or the many who choose to live in Costa Rica, including owning property, yet for whatever reason have not opted for residency, who, to remain in legal in the country (migratory wise) are forced to leave the country in 90 days* to return and start the clock again.

An extension of 90 to 180 days would not only benefit visitors but would benefit the Costa Rica Economy by stimulating the need for more services and goods.

The change would stimulate tourism to the country. The extension could be limited to countries (nationals) of, say the United States and Canada, Costa Rica’s main source of visitor arrivals.

Both the U.S. and Canada allow visitors to stay for up to 6 months (180 days).

In the region, Mexico, allows visitors up to 180 days as well. And guess who is Mexico’s top visitors? For the 2019 period, U.S. residents are Mexico’s top visitors by air totaling 7.9 million.

That is more visitors by air than the total sum of visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Argentina, countries that also allow visitor stays of up to 180 days.

Another point, while Costa Rica allows a maximum visitor stay of 90 days, it does allow for an extension of an additional 90 days (or 180 days). However, the process of extending – a prorróga – is a pain, and costly.

Why not just give 180 from the start and watch visitors flock to the country?

If you agree, our friend Joseph Cahill launched a petition addressed to the Costa Rica Tourist Board and immigration. And he needs your help.

I have already signed the petition and urge you, if you feel the same, to do today.

It doesn’t matter if you are not a visitor today, this change can is good.

Take a moment, read the petition and read the comments of those who have signed. Click here for the petition.

Kathleen Pinel: 2 days ago – I would like to be able to stay 180 days in Costa Rica instead of 90 days at a time before my residency is approved.

Jarred Tedino: 1 day ago – I love Costa Rica. I have been visiting for 10 years. Some of my best friends live there and when I go I contribute to the betterment of the community there. It would be very beneficial to everyone if I could spend more time there without needing to make a run to the closest border in order to clear the visa.

* In ‘normal’ times, though inconvenient, a land crossing into Nicaragua or Panama and back was enough. In these times of covid, the land crossings are out of the question.