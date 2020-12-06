Sunday, 6 December 2020
BlogsRico's Digest

Petition to extend Costa Rica visitor visa from 90 to 180 days

by Rico
40

RICO’S DIGEST – Visitors arriving in Costa Rica are authorized, depending on the country, that is, nationality, a stay of up to 90 days.

The entry stamp of tourist passport

While 90 days can be more than needed for vacationers, 90 days pass quickly for the many who chose to stay for an extended time in Costa Rica, be it an extended vacation or the many who choose to live in Costa Rica, including owning property, yet for whatever reason have not opted for residency, who, to remain in legal in the country (migratory wise) are forced to leave the country in 90 days* to return and start the clock again.

- Advertisement -

An extension of 90 to 180 days would not only benefit visitors but would benefit the Costa Rica Economy by stimulating the need for more services and goods.

The change would stimulate tourism to the country. The extension could be limited to countries (nationals) of, say the United States and Canada, Costa Rica’s main source of visitor arrivals.

Both the U.S. and Canada allow visitors to stay for up to 6 months (180 days).

In the region, Mexico, allows visitors up to 180 days as well. And guess who is Mexico’s top visitors? For the 2019 period, U.S. residents are Mexico’s top visitors by air totaling 7.9 million.

- Advertisement -

That is more visitors by air than the total sum of visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Argentina, countries that also allow visitor stays of up to 180 days.

Another point, while Costa Rica allows a maximum visitor stay of 90 days, it does allow for an extension of an additional 90 days (or 180 days). However, the process of extending – a prorróga – is a pain, and costly.

Why not just give 180 from the start and watch visitors flock to the country?

If you agree, our friend Joseph Cahill launched a petition addressed to the Costa Rica Tourist Board and immigration. And he needs your help.

I have already signed the petition and urge you, if you feel the same, to do today.

It doesn’t matter if you are not a visitor today, this change can is good.

- Advertisement -

Take a moment, read the petition and read the comments of those who have signed. Click here for the petition.

Kathleen Pinel: 2 days ago – I would like to be able to stay 180 days in Costa Rica instead of 90 days at a time before my residency is approved.

Jarred Tedino: 1 day ago – I love Costa Rica. I have been visiting for 10 years. Some of my best friends live there and when I go I contribute to the betterment of the community there. It would be very beneficial to everyone if I could spend more time there without needing to make a run to the closest border in order to clear the visa.

 

* In ‘normal’ times, though inconvenient, a land crossing into Nicaragua or Panama and back was enough. In these times of covid, the land crossings are out of the question.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMysterious zinc monolith appears in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Foreigners driver’s license exemption

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) has...
Read more

Tourists may legally remain in Costa Rica until November 18, 2020

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rica immigration service - Dirección General de Migración...
Read more

MOST READ

Rico's Digest

Petition to extend Costa Rica visitor visa from 90 to 180 days

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Visitors arriving in Costa Rica are authorized, depending on the country, that is, nationality, a stay of up to 90 days. While...
Read more
Economy

Consumer pessimism in Costa Rica decreased a bit at the end of 2020

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican consumers remain pessimistic regarding their assessment of the economy, although there is a slighlty better perception than in the previous...
Redaqted

The global airline with no passengers, no cargo and flies just one way

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) — The team at Jet Test and Transport runs a global airline -- but the planes fly on a one-way trip without passengers...
HQ

Employers begin to pay Christmas bonuses for 2020: The have until December 20

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - It is December, also known as the 13th month, the month when all salaried employees in Costa Rica, including employees of international...
Climate

Cold front will arrive in the country starting this Tuesday

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Cold front #4 will arrive in the country starting this Tuesday, December 1 and will cause rains in different sectors of the...
World

Book about Salvini among the best sellers in Italy …

Rico -
QWORLD - A curious book dedicated to the leader of the extreme right in Italy, Matteo Salvini deserves "Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.